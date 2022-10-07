Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

Shikara Willis
Shikara Willis(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening.

This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System.

Columbia County School District salutes teacher of year

“I am extremely honored to be selected as Richmond County’s 2023 teacher of the year,” she said.

