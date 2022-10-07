Submit Photos/Videos
Political science expert weighs in on the importance of debates

By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the country are watching two of our major elections this year.

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are meeting in a re-match for governor.

Herschel Walker is challenging Raphael Warnock for his position as U.S. Senator.

Walker and Warnock are touring around the state ahead of their upcoming debate in Savannah.

MORE | Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County

We talked to an expert at Augusta University about the impact these debates can have on an election.

“That could increase turnout just because people are definitely aware there is an election. The general population are not following all of this. They’re not watching all the debates. They may not be watching the news regularly, but seeing it covered could mean they are going to hear about it and perhaps make a plan to vote,” said Augusta University Political Science Professor Mary-Kate Lizotte.

The Georgia Senate debate is scheduled for 7 p.m on Oct. 14.

