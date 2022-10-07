Local Special Olympics team to compete in Valdosta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Special Olympics team hit the road heading off to compete in the state games in Valdosta.

We met with the team and one local officer who is traveling around the state to support them.

The Augusta Stars Special Olympics team is on the road competing for the gold!

“I’m more excited than ever,” said Athlete John Lambert.

They have more than 30 athletes competing in cycling, golfing, and bocci ball at the state games.

“We have a lot of fun, we get together we do year-round athletic events,” said Augusta Stars Assistant Coach Marsha Keating.

“More than half of our athletes participate in two state events a year,” she said.

The team has practiced for months, and often they’re joined by a special guest.

Major Robert Eastman, the assistant police chief in Grovetown said: “It’s really fulfilling, to participate with them and see the enthusiasm of those kids when they ride those bikes.”

More than it is fulfilling, it’s a chance to make them more comfortable with law enforcement in case they’re ever in an emergency situation.

Keating said: “He’s always a friendly face. He puts law enforcement as the service and protection.”

Eastman said: “I think that once they see us in their environment, they have a different view of the relationship they can have with us. They look at us differently. They know we are there for them.”

These athletes say they appreciate that extra support.

Augusta Starts, Rising Star Tina Brenneman said: “He takes his time to come to hang out with us, that represents that the law is on our side and helping us out.”

They also have a competitor heading to Berlin to compete in the international games this summer.

