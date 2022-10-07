I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water.

After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up.

The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to 27 felony charges each.

Immediately after a judge sentenced them each to 40 years, with 15 in prison, they were handcuffed and taken to the Columbia County jail to wait to be transferred to prison.

Bruce Alford is officially in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

His new inmate photo was taken at the male state prison in Butts County near Jackson. It’s where all men go to be assessed and then assigned to max or medium security prison.

He is appealing his sentence and asking for a new trial. His wife is too.

She is still in the Columbia County jail awaiting her transfer.

She will probably be moved sometime next week. Both are expected to appear before a judge again on Dec. 7 for a restitution hearing to learn how much money they will have to pay their victims. They’ll video in from prison.

