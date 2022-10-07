Submit Photos/Videos
The Hub Literacy center accepts large donation for new center

By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6, The Hub received a large donation to continue its community efforts.

The center accepted a donation from AT&T for $100,000 to open up a connected literacy center there.

The center first opened at the beginning of summer to provide resources to the community.

$125,000 in grants given toward local STEM education efforts

“During the pandemic, we saw firsthand the impacts of the digital divide and we understood pretty early.”

They said AT&T’s connected literacy center will open in a couple of weeks on Oct. 28.

