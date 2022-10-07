The Hub Literacy center accepts large donation for new center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6, The Hub received a large donation to continue its community efforts.

The center accepted a donation from AT&T for $100,000 to open up a connected literacy center there.

The center first opened at the beginning of summer to provide resources to the community.

“During the pandemic, we saw firsthand the impacts of the digital divide and we understood pretty early.”

They said AT&T’s connected literacy center will open in a couple of weeks on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.