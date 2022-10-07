Have you seen this missing endangered Richmond County woman?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking a missing endangered woman.

On Wednesday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was last seen on the 1700 block of Berkeley Road at 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say Schmidt was last seen driving a 2018 Ford Edge, black with dark tinted windows, and is known to frequent the Washington Road and Stevens Creek Road area.

She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, contact Sgt. William Walker at (706) 821-1437 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.