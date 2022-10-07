Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are seeking three unknown subjects after a Walmart employee was assaulted on Sept. 28.

According to the report, the incident happened at the Walmart located at 5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown around 6:30 p.m.

The victim says while he was out getting shopping carts, he was approached by the subjects. He says after greeting one of them, all three struck him with closed fists to the face, according to the report.

According to officials, he was assaulted by two males while the third male stood and appeared to record on his phone.

Anyone with information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

