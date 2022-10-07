DA Williams sits down to discuss combating crime, rehabilitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from District Attorney Jared Williams about several issues from President Biden pardoning federal simple marijuana offenses to how to combat crime here at home.

Part of that crime-fighting plan is about rehabilitation.

We talked to him about how his pre-trial diversion program that has fared since it was first announced about two years ago.

“To the extent that any previous convictions are keeping people from working and keeping them from getting good paying jobs, we’re safer when we actually have people out there working. I think that can be the real effect,” he said.

Since taking office back in January 2021, Williams says his office is devoted to getting and creating resources for crimes that mostly impact the community.

“You need an office that can tell the difference between those people we can help out and those we need to remove from society,” said Williams.

From the pre-trial diversion program to the violent crimes and special victims unit.

They started last year, it’s all about creating positive changes. The pre-trial program is designed to show accountability while diverting cases away from the typical criminal process.

“Rather than us taking you to court, we’re going to look at who you are and we’re going to access your education. We asset the individual. We find out what led to you committing this offense and how do we stop it from happening in the future,” said Williams.

Williams says his office has tried 24 violent felony cases in 2022, but we need to make an impact before those cases reach his desk.

“I would rather walk into a classroom and talk to a kid than go upstairs to juvenile court and talk to one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.