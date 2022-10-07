Augusta National Golf Club opens job applications for 2023 tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club has started accepting applications to work the 2023 Masters Tournament.

They’re looking for dedicated people to work in concessions, merchandise, housekeeping, and several other positions.

They’ll accept applications through Dec. 5.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before by March 22.

To apply, visit jobs.masters.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.