Augusta National Golf Club opens job applications for 2023 tournament

(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club has started accepting applications to work the 2023 Masters Tournament.

They’re looking for dedicated people to work in concessions, merchandise, housekeeping, and several other positions.

They’ll accept applications through Dec. 5.

Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair

Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before by March 22.

To apply, visit jobs.masters.com.

