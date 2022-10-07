Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office says he is 19-year-old, Jalen Oliver.

Deputies say it happened on Friday, Aug. 8th, at the 2300 block of Travis Road.

They say Oliver is known to frequent the block and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this subject, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s office.

Please call, 706.432.5281 or 706.821.1080. All callers can remain anonymous.

