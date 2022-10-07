Submit Photos/Videos
3 Richmond Co. jailers arrested following assault of inmate

From left: Verge, Rivera, Donald
From left: Verge, Rivera, Donald(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a complaint was made that a jailer assaulted an inmate while on duty at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On Oct. 4, after a verbal altercation with an inmate, Deputy Jailer Michael Rivera threatened an inmate and went to the cellblock, chased the inmate around the dayroom, striking the inmate with a pen while swinging at the inmate to hit him, according to the release.

Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted

Rivera was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and violation of oath of office by public officer.

Deputy Jailer Eric Donald and Deputy Arnold Verge witnessed the threat and failed to act to prevent the assault on the inmate, according to the release.

They were charged with violation of oath of office by public officer.

According to officials, their termination is effective Friday. They are currently being held at the CBWDC.

