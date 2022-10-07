100th rivalry matchup between Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Region play is here, and we’re starting to have a lot of rivalry games each week.

One of them is between Washington-Wilkes and Lincoln County.

And these teams have been going at it for 100 years.

We spoke with the Tigers and the Red Devils to find out what makes this rivalry unlike any other.

A lot can change in 100 years. At Tiger stadium, they’ve put in a new field, and a new lighting system and even saw the creation of the GHSA.

One thing that hasn’t, is the boiling rivalry between Washington-Wilkes and Lincoln County.

“What makes the game is the environment, the atmosphere and you can cut the tension with a knife,” said Lincoln County Head Coach Lee Chomskis.

100 years of it.

“History here is, is pretty, pretty close to 5050. I think we’ve beaten them about as many times as they’ve beaten us throughout the time,” he said.

Washington-Wilkes Head Coach Sid Fritts said: “We were looking at the stats. I think during the course of the rivalry, the average points scored by Washington was 14 points. The average points scored by Lincoln was 14 points. So yeah, it’s pretty even.”

There’s friction on every level.

Chomskis said: “No doubt about it. Their husbands and wives here that one went to Washington-Wilkes, one went to Lincoln County.”

They both spent time on the sidelines at Vidalia High School. While there is mutual respect, there’s only one winner on rivalry night.

Fritts said: “I guess that’s the fun part about it, you know? And that’s the way rivalry games are. You can throw records out the window, you can throw favorites out the window. This one’s gonna be determined in the fourth quarter.”

