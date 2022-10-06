Students, rescued animals sharing the spotlight in the heart of downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County high school students will now have their artwork on full display on an outdoor mural downtown Aiken.

The Love to the Rescue wall features real animals with stories about how they were saved.

“I want people to know that rescues are cool, just like teenage artists are cool,” said Betty Ryberg.

She came up with the idea. She wants to show off rescued animals and get students involved too.

“If we had professional artists, it wouldn’t have had the same zip, and this way students can get spotlighted along with the rescues,” she said.

Art students from every Aiken County high school painted.

North Augusta High School freshman, Olivia Mixon, saw the unveiling.

“It makes me feel glad that I did it so that it goes up there and everybody can get recognized,” she said.

She spent hours painting, and Mixon says it feels good seeing it on the wall.

“I can always come back here, and it’s always here, so it’s not just like a one-time thing. It’s forever,” said Mixon.

She wants to paint another one, and they do have room.

“My dogs were also rescued, so I think I might actually get my dog up here too,” she said.

Ryberg is so happy to see her idea come to life.

“There are 40 more spaces, and we have students artists that are willing to paint more, which I think is exemplary,” she said.

Your animal could be part of the mural. If it’s a rescue, contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and they could put you in touch with a student.

