Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland.
The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP.
The crash brought traffic to a near standstill for a 2-mile stretch north of Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.