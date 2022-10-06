Submit Photos/Videos
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland.

The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP.

The crash brought traffic to a near standstill for a 2-mile stretch north of Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail.

