Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program held its final large job fair of the year on Thursday.

Although open to everyone, the event focused on helping service members transition into civilian life.

“It’s definitely a tough process, but without TAP, I would probably have nowhere to start. So, they definitely set those basic stones,” said Cyber Protection Brigade, First Lieutenant Marcus Masello.

$125,000 in grants given toward local STEM education efforts

The program also has a Facebook page where they highlight jobs and training programs for active-duty service members and their families.

