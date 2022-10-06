Submit Photos/Videos
Jenkins County adopts clear bag policy for football fans

Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jenkins County School System has joined several other local districts in tightening rules for those attending high school football games.

Jenkins County has adopted a so-called clear bag policy, meaning personal possessions can only be carried in bags that are clear,

The bags may be clear vinyl, plastic or PVC and can’t exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Fans can still carry personal items like binoculars or phones as long as they are not in a carrying case.

The rules are making headlines a day after more than 20 students were arrested due to a fight at Jefferson County High School.

They also come several weeks after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings.

Here’s a look at some of the districts across the region that have clamped down:

  • In Bamberg County, a clear bag policy also was recebtly adopted. Also, students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by an adult over age 21, and spectators must remain in the stands or designated standing areas.
  • In Burke County, children under 14 aren’t allowed in the stadium “unless accompanied by a responsible adult.” Children are to remain with their parents during the game, and parents are asked to escort small children to and from the restrooms and concession area.
  • At Allendale-Fairfax High School games, students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by and stay with a parent or guardian over age 21. Also, all fans must sit in the stands. No one will be allowed to walk or stand around during the game except for going to the restroom and/or the concession stand.
  • In McDuffie County – home of the two teens arrested in Friday’s shooting – anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand. That rule came on the heels of a young man being shot off school property in Thomson.
  • Aiken County schools adopted a so-called clear bag policy, meaning most items brought to athletic events must be inside a clear bag. Clear totes cannot be larger than 12 inches by 6 inches, by 12 inches. Small bags or clutches cannot exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Clear plastic bags cannot exceed a gallon size.
  • Jefferson County also recently updated its rules to require that items brought into stadiums be carried in clear bags only, so the contents will be visible. Also in that district, all patrons must remain seated in the stands during the game.

