‘It was very shocking’: Business owner speaks after liquor license revoked

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County commissioners decided to revoke the alcohol licenses from a favorite local restaurant, the owner is ready to talk and explain what that means for her business.

By the time Renee Hajek got back to her seat after fighting for her business Stay Social, the decision was made.

“It was you know, four eyes and one eye, and then that was it. We were somewhat escorted out by a police officer. They thought we were resisting going, but we just were in shock. It was very shocking. It certainly was not what I anticipated was going to happen,” she said.

A silent room all stemming from an ordinance that requires food sales in Columbia County to be at least 50 percent to serve any alcohol. No bars can operate in the area.

The county claims the food business was just over 47 percent, three percent short.

Hajek says part of the ordinance can account for other circumstances, but the county didn’t listen.

“Probably the most extenuating circumstances our time has ever seen being COVID. And hopefully ever will see. But they weren’t even interested in that at all,” she said.

She says the decision just isn’t right.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I don’t deserve this treatment. I do feel unfairly treated by the county, and I potentially could be facing some additional legal action,” said Hajek.

Hajek says all this comes from hosting a drag show during pride month.

We asked her if she thinks this decision was because of the drag show.

“Oh, yes. And just in general, us being supportive of a different demographic,” she said.

She isn’t giving up on her business just yet.

“We’ll probably be getting a lot more creative because that’s what we do. So I am excited about things to come in the near future. It’s just going to be a lot of work,” she said.

Stay Social’s last day to serve alcohol is Saturday.

