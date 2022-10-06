The Hub Literacy Center accepts $100,000 donation for new center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday, Oct. 6th, The Hub Literacy center received a large donation to continue their community efforts.

They accepted a donation from AT&T for $100,000 to open up a connected literacy center there.

The Hub first opened at the beginning of the summer to provide resources to the community.

“During the pandemic, we saw first hand the impacts of the digital divide and we understood pretty early.” The Hub said.

The Hub says AT&T’s connected literacy center will open in a couple weeks on Oct. 18th.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.