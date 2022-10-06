Hoaxes have societal costs, mental health toll

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Wednesday’s rash of hoax calls come with a cost. Anderson County for example says the costliest things in these situations are resources like deployed choppers.

But mental health counselors say there’s other societal costs, while the schools are quiet the psychological toll for some, possibly isn’t.

Greenville High School freshman Allan Hernandez says he was in the thick of English class when it was abruptly interrupted.

“Rumors about how somebody had a gun started spreading around,” said Hernandez.

And then he says the class got put in a hold. According to Greenville Police they provided an aggressive law enforcement response to clear the school building, along with EMS and fire as part of protocol. Meanwhile, Allan says he had other thoughts and was reminded of the Tanglewood Middle School shooting in March.

“You don’t know what other people are going through. Stuff could be going through their head,” he said.

Hernandez calls this string of hoax calls an irresponsible gut punch.

“It’s not a joke,” he said.

Universal Therapeutic Services founder and CEO Tiffney Parker, LMSW, provides mental health counselors and support to schools and school age children. Parker says hoax calls, like violence, have mental and emotional costs.

“I do hope parents have hard conversations with their children,” Parker said. “It creates a hysteria. It creates this fear. And when it’s perpetuated over and over again – that’s stress. And that level of stress that is habitual can then lead to diagnoses potentially that includes things like anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Parker along with the National Association of School Psychologists say parents should make a time to talk, observe their child’s emotional state and keep conversations appropriate.

“When we think about our high schoolers, we are preparing them to be adults. Responsible adults who can take account for their actions and their emotions,” Parker said. “They can clearly share with a guidance counselor, ‘I need to talk to someone’ I need to really process this.’ So encourage them to reach out and to utilize the resources not only at their school, but at home and in the community.”

Parker says it’s also important to maintain a normal routine. She says don’t feed the beast of fear, but well-being. It’s not the time to operate in fear. For more information contact Universal Therapeutic Services, here: https://universaltherapeuticservices.com/contact-us/

For more tips from the National Association of School Psychologists, visit here: https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-safety-and-crisis/school-violence-resources/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.