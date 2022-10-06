Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead.

Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.

A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road collided, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the Lexus died, Tidwell said. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the Lexus were taken to the hospital.

The second crash involved three units on US-176 near Big Oaks Drive.

Investigators say a 2015 Berwick SUV was traveling east on 176. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle with two occupants was traveling west. The vehicles collided, and because of the impact, the occupants of the Harley-Davidson were ejected. A 2012 Honda Motorcycle, also with two occupants, struck the driver of the Harley-Davidson.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The driver of the Harley-Davidson has died. The passenger was transported to MUSC. The driver of the Honda was not injured, and the passenger was also transported to MUSC.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims.

Earlier deadly crashes

On Wednesday, a 2009 Lexus sedan was traveling south on the highway when it collided with a tractor-trailer entering the highway from Arts Lane, according to the patrol. The driver of the big rig was not hurt, but the driver of the sedan died at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said a victim was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry west on U.S. Highway 176 and was passing another vehicle when it struck a guardrail and then a utility pole at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2017 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center of the road, struck a tree, and rolled over just after 5 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the person who died, a 23-year-old male in the vehicle who was injured and taken to the hospital.

One person died a few days after a single-vehicle accident that happened around 7:35 a.m. last Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 about three miles north of Orangeburg. The car, a 2008 Pontiac, was going south on U.S. 301 when the vehicle crossed the median and over turned in a ditch. The driver was taken to a local hospital, while the other four occupants were transported to several different hospitals. One of those people died.

