Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker was in Jefferson County Thursday, rallying support in his challenge against current Senator Raphael Warnock.

It comes as Walker finds himself at the center of a scandal involving his stance on abortions.

After a three-and-a-half-hour delay, Walker finally took the stage in front of his supporters.

After his talk, he answered some questions about his allegations. Allegations claiming he paid an ex-girlfriend for an abortion, but Walker says it isn’t true.

“I’ll take this here. The abortion thing is false. It’s a lie. And that’s what I said. I said anything happened to my ex-wife or what Christian was talking about, I don’t know,” he said.

Along with this, claims of this abortion happened with one of the mothers of Walker’s children, but he again denied it.

“In the article, I had more kids. That’s why I hadn’t reached out to anyone because I said no. And that’s what I mean. When I said no, I said is not correct. That’s a lie. And that’s what I mean. That’s a lie.”

Walker’s son, Christian, recently came out claiming he isn’t a family man, calling him out for being a liar. Walker says he still stands by his ‘family first’ beliefs.

“I love my son so much. He’s a great little man. I love him to death. And you know what? I will always love him no matter what,” said Walker.

The question of a debate with Warnock has been a major question mark his entire campaign.

Now we are finally getting our first debate on Oct. 14. Walker and Warnock will go head to head in Savannah.

“Oh, is he gonna be there? He better be there. He told me we gotta be there. Are you gonna be there? Okay, so I’ll see you there,” said Walker.

As of right now, he does intend to debate if Warnock shows up, and we’ll have more on that as the debate gets closer.

