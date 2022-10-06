Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen.

On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga.

She is described as five feet three inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. Lara has brown eyes and brown and red hair.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing black biker shorts, a black hoodie, and purple tennis shoes to black boots.

Anyone with information, please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

