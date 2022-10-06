Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?

Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17.
Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen.

On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga.

MORE | Grant Me Hope | ‘Finding the perfect parent is important for me’

She is described as five feet three inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. Lara has brown eyes and brown and red hair.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing black biker shorts, a black hoodie, and purple tennis shoes to black boots.

Anyone with information, please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay Social Tap and Table
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
Antonio Lewis
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
Jefferson County High School, Louisville, Ga.
23 arrested after fight at Jefferson County High sends 1 to hospital
Big-rig crash on I-20 closed all eastbound lanes on Oct. 5, 2022.
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
Crime scene tape
64-year-old woman’s death deemed suspicious in Augusta

Latest News

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County
Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County
Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County
Richmond County School System
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. students are stuck on a tier, former intervention teacher says
The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program
Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair