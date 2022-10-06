Demo Day allows startups to pitch business ideas to future investors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Downtown Development Authority says since 2020, more than 100 new businesses have opened downtown, 40 of those in 2022 alone.

TheClubhou.se, a local nonprofit, hosted a ‘Shark Tank’ style search to take the communities’ ideas and turn them into the next local business.

It’s a chance for startups to pitch their ideas to community members they hope will become investors.

They completed a three-month course to get ready, and Wednesday was all about the pitch.

“We’ve helped over 200 businesses start and grow in Augusta, and they’ve created 1,500 jobs in the community,” said Founder, President of theClubhou.se Eric Parker.

Ten years ago, Parker created theClubhou.se as a way for people to create opportunities and for local economies to thrive.

“One thing that we found was that it was really hard for startups to get capital,” he said.

In September 2020, they created the ‘Make Startups’ program.

“We provide them with 12 weeks of training, six months of mentorship, and nine months of free office space. Then we help connect them with the 25 different financial institutions so that they can get capital for their business,” he said.

For people like Arkia Ivey, what started as self-care therapy has now turned into a business.

“I started making candles my sophomore year of college just as therapy and self-care for myself. It didn’t dawn on me that it could be a gift to other people and they can use it for their own soothing remedies,” said Ivey, Phoneix Candle Co.

She says the program gave her the wisdom and tools to build a solid foundation for her business.

“Along those three months, we had different curriculums and activities to do, such as finances, marketing, and advertisement and just learning how to manage and get the solid skills for it,” said Ivey.

She and eight other women pitched their startups to potential investors and community members.

“I didn’t imagine myself speaking to others and putting myself out there. I wanted to be behind the scenes, to be honest. But I’m from Phoenix and have grown through startups. I’ve gotten the confidence to be here,” she said.

That confidence has led her to want to help others.

“I want to bring people home and give them a symbol of hope to reflect and relax so they can kick back against hostile culture so can they can relax and gain a sense of clarity,” said Ivey.

Parker says the goal isn’t about picking one winner; it’s to introduce these entrepreneurs to their community where they can find the connections and that sweet spot to grow in Augusta.

