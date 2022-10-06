Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warmer highs through Friday. Staying dry and slightly cooler for the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday as our next front approaches the region. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday with light winds out of the west. Mostly sunny skies expected again. Don’t miss the ISS fly over the CSRA at 7:58 PM Thursday.

Friday is looking like the warmest day over the next 7 days. Morning lows will be near 50 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A dry cold front will move through the region Friday night into early Saturday. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Morning lows Saturday won’t be as cool and stay in the mid-50s. Highs Saturday will be below average in the upper 70s.

Sunday morning lows will be in the low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day.

The quiet weather patterns continue into early next week with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs in the upper 70s. Highs will get closer to 80 Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies continuing across the region.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

