Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds this evening into tonight. Don’t miss the ISS fly over the CSRA at 7:58 PM Thursday.

Don't miss the high and long pass of the ISS over the CSRA tonight starting at 7:58 PM. (WRDW)

Friday is looking like the warmest day over the next 7 days. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A dry cold front will move through the region Friday night into early Saturday. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Morning lows Saturday won’t be as cool and stay in the mid-50s. Highs Saturday will be below average in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The quiet weather pattern continues into early next week with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs in the upper 70s. Highs will get closer to 80 Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies continuing across the region. Rain is finally back in the forecast by next Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.