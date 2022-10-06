Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County School District announces teacher of the year

By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County held its teacher of the year banquet to announce the winner on Wednesday night.

Ameesha Butler, a teacher from Westmont Elementary, was announced as the winner.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt said this event is an example of what makes the Columbia County School District such a great place to learn and work.

Along with being named teacher of the year, she gets the keys to a brand BMW for a year.

“We congratulate Ms. Butler on being named teacher of the year. We know she will represent us well at the state level and beyond,” said Flynt.

Congratulations from News 12 NBC 26!

