Loud boom investigated in Burke County, deputies say

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it was investigating a report of a loud boom or explosion.

“We are working to find the origin of this noise,” the agency said just before 11:40 a.m.

The agency said it would keep the public informed when more information becomes available.

People at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro also reported hearing it.

