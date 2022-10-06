Loud boom investigated in Burke County, deputies say

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it was investigating a report of a loud boom or explosion.

“We are working to find the origin of this noise,” the agency said just before 11:40 a.m.

The agency said it would keep the public informed when more information becomes available.

People at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro also reported hearing it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.