Augusta local arrested for in shooting that injured 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a person and damaged a home and some vehicles, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Damon Norris Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident last month in the 2900 block of Dahlia Drive, according to authorities. He remained in jail Thursday on eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to Richmond County jail records.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Sept. 19, according to a report from Richmond County deputies who were called to the address to investigate a report of gunshots.

The deputies found spent cartridges in the roadway and learned that two homes and at least four vehicles had been struck.

Deputies also discovered blood.

Meanwhile, the gunshot victim arrived at Augusta University Medical Center and said they had been shot at the scene.

