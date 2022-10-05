Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.

A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road made contact, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell

The driver of the Lexus died, Tidwell said. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the Lexus were taken to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

