Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.
It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road made contact, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell

The driver of the Lexus died, Tidwell said. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the Lexus were taken to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

