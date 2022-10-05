School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday.

While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.

The threats are thought to be an attempt at swatting — making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders.

No shooters or victims have been found at any school across the state.

“While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously,” the agency said.

SLED is working with other law enforcement agencies to evaluate the credibility of these threats.

Anyone with information about the threats is urged to contact local law enforcement.

Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the incidents, saying, “It’s just ridiculous and it’s a crime.”

“I’m informed by law enforcement that those are not legitimate calls,” McMaster said. “I hope that they find who’s doing that, I hope that kind of conduct will stop immediately.”

Among the areas affected was Richland County, where deputies responded to Blythewood High School after reports of a gunshot.

There turned out to be no active shooters or injuries.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the phone call was spoofed and used a program to appear like it was coming from inside the school.

He said the hoax may be linked to a TikTok challenge.

It was a similar situation Wednesday morning at Beaufort High School, where deputies responded but had cleared the school by 11:11 a.m.

Other South Carolina schools affected include Newberry Middle School, Burke High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, Myrtle Beach High School, Loris High School, Conway High School, Robert Anderson Middle School and Greenville High School.

Under state laws, swatting is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.

