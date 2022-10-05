Submit Photos/Videos
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St.

Registrants will need a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.

The turkeys will be distributed at 8 a.m. Nov. 21 in the James Brown Arena parking lot in downtown Augusta.

The annual giveaway is a project of the James Brown Family Foundation.

