Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St.

Registrants will need a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.

The turkeys will be distributed at 8 a.m. Nov. 21 in the James Brown Arena parking lot in downtown Augusta.

The annual giveaway is a project of the James Brown Family Foundation.

