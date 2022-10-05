Submit Photos/Videos
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one

Vegetation was being burned on Oct. 5, 2022, but the fire started to spread. A neighbor happened to notice and reported it.
Vegetation was being burned on Oct. 5, 2022, but the fire started to spread. A neighbor happened to notice and reported it.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With yard debris being burned across the two-state region, authorities want you to do it safely – and a fire Wednesday in Belvedere may be a reminder of the dangers.

As rubbish was being burned in a yard on Horseshoe Road, a neighbor was driving past and noticed the fire was spreading into the yard. Fearing for the safety of the residents and for the home, the neighbor started honking his horn.

Firefighters and neighbors helped put out the blaze around 11:15 a.m.

The neighbor said it was a good thing he noticed the fire, which could have spread through the nearby wooded area and damaged many nice homes.

Outdoor burning of yard debris is allowed in many places in the Palmetto State if people notify the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, it’s legal now, too.

As of Oct. 1, the summer outdoor burning ban was lifted in Richmond and Columbia counties.

Outdoor burning of yard debris is permitted following the basic guidelines of the Georgia Forestry Commission. Burn permits are no longer required, with the responsibility of safe burning falling on the property owner,

The burn ban is in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

