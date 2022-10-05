Submit Photos/Videos
New Savannah Rapids Park playground expected to be ready soon

By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s parks and rec department is moving quickly on a new project building a new playground at Savannah Rapids Park.

Officials say they plan to have it up and ready to play by the end of October.

We saw firsthand how fast crews are moving. We spoke to the city about why they decided to make these changes.

“It was originally installed in the ‘90s, so it’s about 25 years old, maybe older. It’s just time for an upgrade,” said Columbia County Community Services Director John Luton.

Those updates include getting a new rock-climbing set and replacing the mulch with poured concrete. He says the footprint of the park will be the same.

“A lot of people have reached out and said ‘oh we love that playground so much. We’ve been going there for years’. We wanted to sorta keep the basics of what we already have here but just sort of upgrade it,” he said.

The project cost the county a little more than $220,000 and is funded through SPLOST money, but Luton says it’s for one of Columbia County’s busiest parks.

“Savannah Rapids, in general, is one of our two highest traffic parks,” said Luton. “It’s somewhere to 600 to 700,000 people annually come through.”

It will be done soon for those visitors to enjoy.

