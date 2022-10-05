Submit Photos/Videos
Martinez man charges with vehicle insurance fraud

By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez man has been charged by state officials for reporting a vehicle stolen when it wasn’t, according to authorities.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Wednesday that Tyrone Williams, 28, of Martinez, has been charged with insurance fraud.

On April 26, 2021, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were surveilling Williams’ residence when they saw his vehicle drive away from the house, according to King.

The deputies attempted a traffic stop, sparking a pursuit that traveled into Richmond County. The pursuit ended with a crash in Richmond County, and Williams was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude, ,according to King.

After the incident, Williams filed a stolen-vehicle claim with his insurance company, stating that his vehicle was stolen April 26 during an incident in Thomson, according to King.

“It is clear that Mr. Williams attempted to use this incident in an attempt to receive an insurance payout, thus committing insurance fraud,” King said.

Charges were taken out against Mr. Williams for Insurance Fraud on Sept. 27.

