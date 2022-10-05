‘I was devastated’: Breast cancer survivor tells her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are highlighting a woman who beat two types of rare forms of breast cancer.

We sat down with her and a doctor who says Augusta is seeing more women at younger ages being diagnosed.

The American Cancer Society says 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life.

For Felicia Watson, that’s her reality and says it’s never too early to get checked out.

When Watson discovered a small lump under her arm, she headed straight to her doctor.

“When they came back and said we have to run further tests, I started crying. I was devastated,” she said.

When the results came back, she was diagnosed at 39 with triple-negative breast cancer that also spread to her lymph nodes.

“I thought it was a death sentence,” said Watson.

Watson, a nurse, says she never imagined the road ahead.

“It was very different being on the other side of health care,” she said.

Doctors at Augusta University say triple-negative breast cancer affects 15 percent of women worldwide and is seen in African American women at a younger age.

It’s also harder to treat.

Priyanka Ravel M.d. is a breast cancer specialist. She said, “These tend to be more aggressive found in later stages and rapidly growing. You don’t want to catch this cancer at a later stage.”

Ravel says if you feel any type of lump, go get checked ASAP.

“I am seeing more and more younger women in the clinic. Some who just delivered a baby, some who are pregnant with breast cancer,” said Ravel.

Watson says her journey was not an easy one, but she managed to turn her tears into healing.

“The biggest supporter you will have in your journey is yourself,” she said.

Watson received months of chemotherapy, focusing on her faith and loved ones along the way.

“Some people call it remission, I just called it the grace of God,” she said.

Doctors say finding breast cancer in its earliest stages is vital for successful treatment and prevention.

