Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
Stay Social Tap and Table
Well-known Columbia County business gets alcohol license revoked
Fire at James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
Big-rig crash on I-20 closed all eastbound lanes on Oct. 5, 2022.
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County

Latest News

FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run offered $2M for ball