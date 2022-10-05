Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia deputy suffers fatal heart attack while breaking up high school fight

Captain Terry Arnold
Captain Terry Arnold(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sheriff’s deputy from South Georgia has died after suffering a heart attack while breaking up a fight at a high school.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Terry Arnold, also known as “turtle”, suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two students at Cook County High School in Adel.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 4th, 2022 Cook County Sheriff’s Office Sadly Announces the Passing of Captain Terry...

Posted by Cook County Fire Department / Emergency Management Agency EMA on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Captain Arnold is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, according to CCSO. He is survived by his son, four daughters, and ten grandchildren.

The sheriff’s office says arrangements have not been made at this time but will be announced soon.

