GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and won $1 million.

The woman FaceTimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in Anderson to show him the $10 ticket that she bought.

“You won $1 million, why are you so calm?” her husband asked.

“Because it hasn’t sunk in,” she said.

Lottery officials said the couple made plans to meet after the birthday party and drive to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket.

The Education Lottery caught up with the millionaire a few days later. She says her husband has already bought something special for himself, but she hasn’t yet.

“Until I make a big purchase, it’s not real,” she said.

