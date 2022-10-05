Ga., S.C. workers fare better than U.S. peers in pay hikes, stats show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina beat the national average for year-over-year increases in annual pay, according to a company that processes payrolls nationally.

The ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for September reveal Georgia’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1% in September and state level media annual salary of $53,700, compared to the national year-over-year median change in annual pay of 7.8%.

South Carolina’s year-over-year increase was even better, at 8.4%, with a median annual salary of $48,500, according to ADP.

Nationally, businesses created 208,000 jobs in September, up from 185,000 in August, according to ADP.

But while job growth is stable, it remains below the recent three-month average, the company said in a report prepared in conjunction with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

