Fort Gordon, school district planning job fairs this week

Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Transition Assistance Program will hold its final large job fair for 2022 on Thursday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon Conference and Catering Center, featuring more than 50 local, regional, state and national companies.

Active-duty service members (to include Reserve and Guard), veterans, spouses, family members and all job seekers may attend.

MORE | 2,500 jobs coming to SRS with plutonium plant’s construction

The Fort Gordon Career Skills Program administrator, along with CSP partners will be present to discuss CSP eligibility and training/internship opportunities.

If you do not have a Department of Defense ID card, stop by the Gate 6 visitor center to request a pass.

Also this week, the Richmond County School System will hosting a transportation job fair for people interested in bus driver, bus attendant, safety technician or mechanic positions.

It wil take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive commercial driver’s license training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary.

Apply online at rcboe.info/BusJobs.

