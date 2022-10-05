Fort Gordon, school district planning job fairs this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Transition Assistance Program will hold its final large job fair for 2022 on Thursday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon Conference and Catering Center, featuring more than 50 local, regional, state and national companies.

Active-duty service members (to include Reserve and Guard), veterans, spouses, family members and all job seekers may attend.

The Fort Gordon Career Skills Program administrator, along with CSP partners will be present to discuss CSP eligibility and training/internship opportunities.

If you do not have a Department of Defense ID card, stop by the Gate 6 visitor center to request a pass.

Also this week, the Richmond County School System will hosting a transportation job fair for people interested in bus driver, bus attendant, safety technician or mechanic positions.

It wil take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive commercial driver’s license training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary.

Apply online at rcboe.info/BusJobs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.