Fight puts Jefferson County High School on lockdown
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight Wednesday led to a lockdown at Jefferson County High School.
The school district said law enforcement was contacted.
“Charges will be filed on those involved,” the district said in a statement.
The fight happened on the same day as a series of hoax calls about fake attacks swept South Carolina school districts.
