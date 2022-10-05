Fight puts Jefferson County High School on lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight Wednesday led to a lockdown at Jefferson County High School.

The school district said law enforcement was contacted.

“Charges will be filed on those involved,” the district said in a statement.

The fight happened on the same day as a series of hoax calls about fake attacks swept South Carolina school districts .

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.