Fight puts Jefferson County High School on lockdown

School bus
School bus(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight Wednesday led to a lockdown at Jefferson County High School.

The school district said law enforcement was contacted.

“Charges will be filed on those involved,” the district said in a statement.

The fight happened on the same day as a series of hoax calls about fake attacks swept South Carolina school districts.

MORE | Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school

