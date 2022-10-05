Downtown Augusta sees growth in minority business ownership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta is seeing major growth in local businesses, particularly minority business ownership.

That includes women and people of color.

This is the first time we’re seeing the demographic of business owners match the demographics of the city.

With there being so many new businesses to solidify this demographic, Augustans have more reasons to support local businesses.

“We’re definitely growing and we’re very thankful for that,” said Fetch 501 co-owner Tonya Boswell.

Fetch 501 opened in early 2022. Boswell partnered with her cousin. She’s proud to have a female, family, veteran represented business on Broad Street, and she says business has gone up since the 5th Street bridge opened.

“I was debating whether or not to move out of Virginia. Needed a new scenery, and I’m originally from here,” she said.

It’s one of 40 new businesses in the downtown area but also a part of another wave of representation.

Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Margaret Woodard said: “Since 2020, 111 new businesses have opened up downtown, with 36 of them being minority-owned, which is about 32.4 percent. Which is amazing, it’s great.”

On 10th and Broad Street, Breannah Neton oversees the operations at Pho-Ramen’L, which opened in February, and Tacocat which opened in July.

“Being born and raised in Augusta, there’s always that, ‘ugh I can’t wait to get out of Augusta.’ People always feel that way, but there are so many new and cool things going on here,” she said.

Neton says this combined corner sees anywhere from 7 to 800 people on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that growth,” she asked.

If it’s been a while since you checked out what’s new downtown, 10th Street Bazaar, hosted by Bee’s Knees, will feature businesses downtown this weekend.

