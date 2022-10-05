Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

A cool, dry start to the first week of October. Warming trend through Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cooler than average temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid-40s heading into early Wednesday. Winds will be mostly calm.

Another cool morning in the mid-40s early this morning. Sunny skies will allow highs to warm to the upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday and Friday as our next front approaches the region. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday ahead of the front, slightly warmer Friday than Thursday. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will remain in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

