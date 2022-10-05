Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of a structure fire on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday.



Investigators on the scene tell us that the fire started in the back of a vacant home. There are no injuries reported.



Additional details are limited. This is an ongoing investigation.

