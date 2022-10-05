Submit Photos/Videos
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of a structure fire on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Laney Walker Boulevard.
Laney Walker Boulevard.(WRDW)

Investigators on the scene tell us that the fire started in the back of a vacant home. There are no injuries reported.

James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.(WRDW)
Additional details are limited. This is an ongoing investigation.

