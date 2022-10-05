Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders voted to take away Stay Social Tap and Table’s liquor license after reports showed the restaurant failed to bring in at least half of its sales from food.

We went to check out what this means for the rest of the area now that one of the locally owned businesses can not sell alcohol.

After Tuesday’s meeting, some are wondering what impact this will have on other business owners looking to run successful restaurants.

Many people in the community say it’s upsetting to see this happen to a business looking to grow.

MORE | Well-known Columbia County business gets alcohol license revoked

“She’s trying her best to be successful in this county. I just don’t like taking anyone’s license away,” said Bob Bero, neighbor.

Bero walks in Evans Towne Center Park many times throughout the week and has been going to Stay Social since it opened in 2020. He also likes to go to other nearby businesses on his trips.

Bero believes this decision impacts more than just a restaurant.

“I’m an adult. I can choose to come and go. I don’t need the county to come in and take my rights away,” he said.

MORE | Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

However, Commissioner Doug Duncan said they couldn’t bend any rules because of popularity or location.

“We can’t choose which laws we obey and don’t obey. So some things may not work out well,” he said.

Bero doesn’t buy into why this happened.

“I thought it was a little hypocritical. That’s all I can say because I don’t know the exact reason that they did this. I think it was more than the alcohol issue,” he said.

The county says this decision was “made based on the data” which had the business less than three percent away from hitting the legal quota. They also said that’s all the information they’re going to provide.

We reached out to The Chamber of Commerce to see how they’re helping small businesses deal with the county’s ordinance. We will let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay Social Tap and Table
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
Fire at James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
Big-rig crash on I-20 closed all eastbound lanes on Oct. 5, 2022.
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
Crews will repurpose an unfinished National Nuclear Security Administration project into the...
2,500 jobs coming to SRS with plutonium plant’s construction

Latest News

Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
Savannah Rapids Park.
New Savannah Rapids Park playground expected to be ready soon
New Savannah Rapids playground expected to be ready soon
New Savannah Rapids playground expected to be ready soon
Broad Street
Downtown Augusta sees growth in minority business ownership