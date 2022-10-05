Submit Photos/Videos
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school

Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.
Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school.

The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17.

The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a BB gun was found in a backpack belonging to Lewis in the office of an assistant principal of the school, 2011 Lumpkin Road.

MORE | School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday and booked into Richmond County jail on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds. He remained in jail Wednesday with no bond indicated.

The arrest happened just a week after Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun at Glenn Hills High School when an officer saw it tucked into his waistband around.

The Butler incident was the most serious of a handful of security incidents this week in the Richmond County School System. The other incidents, as explained in letters to parents, all happened on Monday:

  • A student brought a lighter in the shape of a gun to A. Brian Merry Elementary School. Another student saw the item in the student’s pocket and reported it to a teacher.
  • A student at Glenn Hills Middle School airdropped an inappropriate video of students engaged in activities away from the school campus.
  • Spirit Creek Middle School administrators received a report of a video of a student making a threat made against the school, prompting a boost in security.

