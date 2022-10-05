Submit Photos/Videos
64-year-old woman’s death deemed suspicious in Augusta

Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman earlier this week.

Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday that his office responded Monday to the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road to investigate a suspicious death.

MORE | Augusta mayor remains silent on his plan to fight crime

Cherry Hoover, 64, was found in her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 5 p.m.

She lived at or near the location where she was found.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Hoover’s death comes amid a surge in deadly crime that’s been affecting the CSRA since spring. As the largest city, Augusta has been hit hard, but communities large and small have been impacted.

More than 40 people across the CSRA have been victims of homicides of suspicious deaths since mid-April.

MORE | What are deputies doing about local crime crisis?

