64-year-old woman’s death deemed suspicious in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman earlier this week.

Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday that his office responded Monday to the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road to investigate a suspicious death.

Cherry Hoover, 64, was found in her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 5 p.m.

She lived at or near the location where she was found.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Hoover’s death comes amid a surge in deadly crime that’s been affecting the CSRA since spring. As the largest city, Augusta has been hit hard, but communities large and small have been impacted.

More than 40 people across the CSRA have been victims of homicides of suspicious deaths since mid-April.

