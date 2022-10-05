$125,000 in grants given toward local STEM education efforts

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The manager and operator of Savannah River National Laboratory has awarded grants totaling $125,000 to advance activities and programs relating to science, technology, engineering and math education.

Local organizations receiving grants from Battelle Savannah River Alliance include:

“SRNL earns its world-class reputation because of its talented people and their unwavering commitment to safety, security and quality in the delivery of technology solutions that work,” said company President and lab Director Vahid Majidi. “We know in continuing to meet this commitment, we advance STEM activities and learning in our local communities where we live and work.”

Majidi said the grants “will help plant a seed in the minds of local young people.”

Funding for the grants was provided by the Battelle Foundation Fund at The Columbus Foundation.

In June 2021, Savannah River National Laboratory transitioned to management and operations under Battelle Savannah River Alliance, a not-for-profit limited liability company. Its leadership includes Battelle Memorial Institute, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, University of Georgia, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Battelle Memorial Institute and the above five leading universities are joined in in partnership with Longenecker & Associates and TechSource Inc.

