Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

$125,000 in grants given toward local STEM education efforts

Beaker
Beaker(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The manager and operator of Savannah River National Laboratory has awarded grants totaling $125,000 to advance activities and programs relating to science, technology, engineering and math education.

Local organizations receiving grants from Battelle Savannah River Alliance include:

“SRNL earns its world-class reputation because of its talented people and their unwavering commitment to safety, security and quality in the delivery of technology solutions that work,” said company President and lab Director Vahid Majidi. “We know in continuing to meet this commitment, we advance STEM activities and learning in our local communities where we live and work.”

Majidi said the grants “will help plant a seed in the minds of local young people.”

Funding for the grants was provided by the Battelle Foundation Fund at The Columbus Foundation.

In June 2021, Savannah River National Laboratory transitioned to management and operations under Battelle Savannah River Alliance, a not-for-profit limited liability company. Its leadership includes Battelle Memorial Institute, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, University of Georgia, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Battelle Memorial Institute and the above five leading universities are joined in in partnership with Longenecker & Associates and TechSource Inc.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay Social Tap and Table
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
Fire at James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
Big-rig crash on I-20 closed all eastbound lanes on Oct. 5, 2022.
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
Crews will repurpose an unfinished National Nuclear Security Administration project into the...
2,500 jobs coming to SRS with plutonium plant’s construction

Latest News

'I was devastated': Local woman survives rare form of breast cancer
'I was devastated': Local woman survives rare form of breast cancer
Stay Social Tap and Table
Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
Savannah Rapids Park.
New Savannah Rapids Park playground expected to be ready soon
New Savannah Rapids playground expected to be ready soon
New Savannah Rapids playground expected to be ready soon