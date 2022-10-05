Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. (Source: KMBC, KOTCHARVAR FAMILY, CNN)
By Brian Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped.

Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life.

“It’s a miracle, and every time I see him, I cry,” said school nurse Jeannie Brumley, adding that she had never been in a situation like that on campus.

Brumley said Max was gray in the face and around the mouth and didn’t have a pulse.

Her training kicked in, and she was able to regain a pulse.

An ambulance took him to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

The 12-year-old needed a new heart.

“We weren’t expecting that at all, and it was pretty rough news to take,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Kotchavar, said.

In mid-September, the Kotchavars got the call that Max would be getting a new heart, thanks to an organ donor.

He was up and walking around about a week after the transplant.

Max said he has a lot to look forward to, like playing eighth-grade football.

“(I) just expected the worst and it’s been anything but. He’s a miracle,” Kotchavar said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
Fire at James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
Crews battle structure fire in downtown Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
Ronald L. O’Brien
Keysville man accused of posing as cop to pull over cars

Latest News

Morning Mix: Wellness Wednesday, saving money on home projects and more
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an AED to...
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school