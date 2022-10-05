1 suspect arrested following shooting incident in Saluda County

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested following a shooting incident in Saluda County.

Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting incident involving two people at the Ridge Spring Convenience Store.

Once on scene, deputies determined both suspects had fled the scene. Officials say one man was later dropped off at EMS headquarters, where he was transported to a local hospital and is still receiving treatment.

Further investigation determined that the two subjects had a verbal altercation followed by them shooting at each other outside the store.

Shell casings were processed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene agents.

Merritt is booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

